San Leandro restaurants you'll love

San Leandro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • San Leandro

San Leandro's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try San Leandro restaurants

Slice House image

PIZZA

Slice House

135 Parrott St, San Leandro

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs (6)$8.00
Six of Tony's Famous Meatballs with Marinara, Romano & Oregano
Wings$14.00
Crispy wings with choice of Classic Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce of No Sauce
20" Cheese$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano & Oregano
More about Slice House
Drake's Barrel House image

 

Drake's Barrel House

1933 Davis Street, Ste 177, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Totchos$5.00
pico, avocado crema, cotija, choice of avocado, chicken, carne asada, or pulled pork
Impossibarrel Burger$14.00
5oz impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chipotle mayo
Barrel House Wings$13.00
blue cheese sauce, celery, choice of buffalo sauce or thai chili sauce
More about Drake's Barrel House
Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar image

 

Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar

855 Macarthur Blvd, San Leandro

Avg 4.5 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Braised Tofu in Tomatoes$13.00
tofu braised in heirloom tomatoes served over peasant rice (gf vgn)
Pork Belly w/ Peasant Rice$25.00
Rolled pork belly braised in coconut water served with peasant rice {gluten free}.
Dinner only.
Linguica Stew w/ Root Vegetables$16.00
Linguica sausage, yams, potatoes, greens, with smoked paprika, and ngo om herbs (not spicy) (gf)
More about Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar
Angry Ramen image

CURRY • RAMEN

Angry Ramen

15555 E 14th St, San Leandro

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angry Tantanmen "SPICY"$13.00
SPICY PORK/CHICKEN BROTH
THICK NOODLE
MINCED WAHYU BEEF
SOFT BOILDED EGG
TOASTED SESAME SEEDS
SPICY SEASONING SAUCE
ARUGULA/SPRING MIX
Mazemen$12.00
No broth ramen. Minced Wagyu beef, fried garlic, green onion, nori, raw yolk, toasted sesame seeds, spicy seasoning sauce
Tonkotsu$12.00
Pork Bone Broth, Kakuni (Pork Belly), Soft Boiled Egg, Wood Ear (Mushroom), Green Onion
More about Angry Ramen
21st Amendment Tap Room image

 

21st Amendment Tap Room

2010 Williams St, San Leandro

Avg 4 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6pk El Sully - TO GO ONLY$9.00
Who is El Sully? Grab a can of this Mexican-style lager, head to the nearest beach, even if it’s imagined, and perhaps he’ll come to you.
El Sully (the beer) is available year-round in six pack cans and on draft. El Sully (the legend) is a little harder to find.
4.9% ABV / 19 IBU
THREE ALARM BURGER$13.00
Two 1/4lb. Grass-fed, certified angus beef patties, served with pepper jack cheese, beer battered jalapenos, jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with house-made potato chips unless substituted.
TOTCHOS$8.00
Tater tot nachos with cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, Cilantro, sour cream
More about 21st Amendment Tap Room
Urban Ka-Re House image

 

Urban Ka-Re House

699 Lewelling Blvd # 104, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Sando$8.99
Chicken Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
Katsu Sando$8.99
Pork Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
Chicken Katsu Sando (Combo Meal)$12.49
Chicken Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
More about Urban Ka-Re House
Emil Villa's Hickory Pit image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Emil Villa's Hickory Pit

1800 E 14th St, San Leandro

Avg 4 (1059 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Triple Meat Omlet$14.00
More about Emil Villa's Hickory Pit
0059 - San Leandro image

 

0059 - San Leandro

1299 Washington Ave, C-1, San Leandro

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0059 - San Leandro
Main pic

 

Slice House

135 Parrott St, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20" Pepperoni$36.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Thin Cut Pepperoni, Romano & Oregano
20" Cheese$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano & Oregano
More about Slice House
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos el Gordo - Hesperian

15420 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tacos el Gordo - Hesperian
Restaurant banner

 

Super Mario's Foodtruck & catering

2265 Marina blvd apt 11 San Leandro Ca 945, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Super Mario's Foodtruck & catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Leandro

Karaage

Grilled Chicken

