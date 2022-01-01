San Leandro restaurants you'll love
San Leandro's top cuisines
Must-try San Leandro restaurants
More about Slice House
PIZZA
Slice House
135 Parrott St, San Leandro
|Popular items
|Meatballs (6)
|$8.00
Six of Tony's Famous Meatballs with Marinara, Romano & Oregano
|Wings
|$14.00
Crispy wings with choice of Classic Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce of No Sauce
|20" Cheese
|$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano & Oregano
More about Drake's Barrel House
Drake's Barrel House
1933 Davis Street, Ste 177, San Leandro
|Popular items
|Totchos
|$5.00
pico, avocado crema, cotija, choice of avocado, chicken, carne asada, or pulled pork
|Impossibarrel Burger
|$14.00
5oz impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chipotle mayo
|Barrel House Wings
|$13.00
blue cheese sauce, celery, choice of buffalo sauce or thai chili sauce
More about Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar
Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar
855 Macarthur Blvd, San Leandro
|Popular items
|Braised Tofu in Tomatoes
|$13.00
tofu braised in heirloom tomatoes served over peasant rice (gf vgn)
|Pork Belly w/ Peasant Rice
|$25.00
Rolled pork belly braised in coconut water served with peasant rice {gluten free}.
Dinner only.
|Linguica Stew w/ Root Vegetables
|$16.00
Linguica sausage, yams, potatoes, greens, with smoked paprika, and ngo om herbs (not spicy) (gf)
More about Angry Ramen
CURRY • RAMEN
Angry Ramen
15555 E 14th St, San Leandro
|Popular items
|Angry Tantanmen "SPICY"
|$13.00
SPICY PORK/CHICKEN BROTH
THICK NOODLE
MINCED WAHYU BEEF
SOFT BOILDED EGG
TOASTED SESAME SEEDS
SPICY SEASONING SAUCE
ARUGULA/SPRING MIX
|Mazemen
|$12.00
No broth ramen. Minced Wagyu beef, fried garlic, green onion, nori, raw yolk, toasted sesame seeds, spicy seasoning sauce
|Tonkotsu
|$12.00
Pork Bone Broth, Kakuni (Pork Belly), Soft Boiled Egg, Wood Ear (Mushroom), Green Onion
More about 21st Amendment Tap Room
21st Amendment Tap Room
2010 Williams St, San Leandro
|Popular items
|6pk El Sully - TO GO ONLY
|$9.00
Who is El Sully? Grab a can of this Mexican-style lager, head to the nearest beach, even if it’s imagined, and perhaps he’ll come to you.
El Sully (the beer) is available year-round in six pack cans and on draft. El Sully (the legend) is a little harder to find.
4.9% ABV / 19 IBU
|THREE ALARM BURGER
|$13.00
Two 1/4lb. Grass-fed, certified angus beef patties, served with pepper jack cheese, beer battered jalapenos, jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with house-made potato chips unless substituted.
|TOTCHOS
|$8.00
Tater tot nachos with cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, Cilantro, sour cream
More about Urban Ka-Re House
Urban Ka-Re House
699 Lewelling Blvd # 104, San Leandro
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Sando
|$8.99
Chicken Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
|Katsu Sando
|$8.99
Pork Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
|Chicken Katsu Sando (Combo Meal)
|$12.49
Chicken Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
More about Emil Villa's Hickory Pit
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Emil Villa's Hickory Pit
1800 E 14th St, San Leandro
|Popular items
|Triple Meat Omlet
|$14.00
More about Slice House
Slice House
135 Parrott St, San Leandro
|Popular items
|20" Pepperoni
|$36.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Thin Cut Pepperoni, Romano & Oregano
|20" Cheese
|$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano & Oregano
More about Tacos el Gordo - Hesperian
Tacos el Gordo - Hesperian
15420 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro
More about Super Mario's Foodtruck & catering
Super Mario's Foodtruck & catering
2265 Marina blvd apt 11 San Leandro Ca 945, San Leandro