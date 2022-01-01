Chicken sandwiches in San Leandro
San Leandro restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Drake's Barrel House
1933 Davis Street, Ste 177, San Leandro
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, basil aioli, swiss cheese, bacon, arugula, and sliced tomato
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Jicama Cole Slaw, Pickles and our Signature Sweet Smoke Sauce on a Brioche Bun
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Emil Villa's Hickory Pit
1800 E 14th St, San Leandro
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.00
Ellie's Baked Eggs
1865 Orchard Ave, San Leandro
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Locally sourced Acme Bakery bread, sweet and spicy marinated chicken on a bed of arugula with carrot and red onion slaw and garnished with cilantro
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
Homemade chicken salad, baked with melted cheese on a bed of greens