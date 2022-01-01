Chicken sandwiches in San Leandro

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Drake's Barrel House

1933 Davis Street, Ste 177, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken, basil aioli, swiss cheese, bacon, arugula, and sliced tomato
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Jicama Cole Slaw, Pickles and our Signature Sweet Smoke Sauce on a Brioche Bun
More about Drake's Barrel House
Emil Villa's Hickory Pit image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Emil Villa's Hickory Pit

1800 E 14th St, San Leandro

Avg 4 (1059 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
More about Emil Villa's Hickory Pit
Consumer pic

 

Ellie's Baked Eggs

1865 Orchard Ave, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Locally sourced Acme Bakery bread, sweet and spicy marinated chicken on a bed of arugula with carrot and red onion slaw and garnished with cilantro
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
Homemade chicken salad, baked with melted cheese on a bed of greens
More about Ellie's Baked Eggs

