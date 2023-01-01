Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in San Leandro

Go
San Leandro restaurants
Toast

San Leandro restaurants that serve chili

Drake's Barrel House image

 

Drake's Barrel House

1933 Davis Street, Ste 177, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Tofu Tots$9.00
Tots Topped with Fried Tofu, Thai Chili Sauce ,Thai Basil and Toasted Sesame Seeds
More about Drake's Barrel House
Item pic

 

Dough Zone - San Leandro - 1376 E 14th St

1376 E 14th St, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油菜肉大馄饨$6.95
Chicken wonton soaked in our house special chili sauce.
Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨$6.95
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Layered spicy flavor sauce on the side.
Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手$6.95
Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in spicy chili sauce.
More about Dough Zone - San Leandro - 1376 E 14th St

Browse other tasty dishes in San Leandro

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Chicken Katsu

Curry

Pork Belly

Katsu

Cake

Gyoza

Map

More near San Leandro to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (54 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston