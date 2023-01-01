Chili in San Leandro
San Leandro restaurants that serve chili
More about Drake's Barrel House
Drake's Barrel House
1933 Davis Street, Ste 177, San Leandro
|Sweet Chili Tofu Tots
|$9.00
Tots Topped with Fried Tofu, Thai Chili Sauce ,Thai Basil and Toasted Sesame Seeds
More about Dough Zone - San Leandro - 1376 E 14th St
Dough Zone - San Leandro - 1376 E 14th St
1376 E 14th St, San Leandro
|Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油菜肉大馄饨
|$6.95
Chicken wonton soaked in our house special chili sauce.
|Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨
|$6.95
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Layered spicy flavor sauce on the side.
|Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手
|$6.95
Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in spicy chili sauce.