Dumplings in San Leandro
San Leandro restaurants that serve dumplings
Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar
855 Macarthur Blvd, San Leandro
|Pork Dumplings Wrapped in Savoy Cabbage
|$18.00
Pork dumplings (5) wrapped in savoy cabbage in gingered bone broth with market vegetables and farro
Dough Zone - San Leandro - 1376 E 14th St
1376 E 14th St, San Leandro
|Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Boiled Dumplings 猪肉三鲜水饺
|$6.25
Boiled dumplings with our classic Berkshire-Duroc pork and shrimp fillings.
|Beef Steamed Dumplings (6) 牛肉蒸饺
|$6.25
Steamed Dumplings with well seasoned ground beef fillings.
|Chicken Soup Dumplings (6 pcs) 鸡肉小笼包
|$7.95
Savory soup dumplings filled with well-seasoned ground chicken fillings.