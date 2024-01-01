Fish tacos in San Leandro
Metro Taquero Drive Thru - 1776 Marina Boulevard
Metro Taquero Drive Thru - 1776 Marina Boulevard
1776 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro
|Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$5.99
Fried fish topped with cabbage, Metro's tartar sauce & sweet habanero salsa.
|TT Traditional Grilled Fish Tacos
|$2.00
Metro Taquero - San Leandro - 13775 E 14th St
Metro Taquero - San Leandro - 13775 E 14th St
13775 E 14th St, San Leandro
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$5.99
Grilled fish topped with cabbage, tomato, red onion, Metro's tartar sauce & avocado slices
|Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$5.99
Fried fish topped with cabbage, Metro's tartar sauce & sweet habanero salsa.