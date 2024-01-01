Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in San Leandro

San Leandro restaurants
San Leandro restaurants that serve fish tacos

Metro Taquero Drive Thru - 1776 Marina Boulevard

1776 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro

Beer Battered Fish Taco$5.99
Fried fish topped with cabbage, Metro's tartar sauce & sweet habanero salsa.
TT Traditional Grilled Fish Tacos$2.00
More about Metro Taquero Drive Thru - 1776 Marina Boulevard
Metro Taquero - San Leandro - 13775 E 14th St

13775 E 14th St, San Leandro

Grilled Fish Taco$5.99
Grilled fish topped with cabbage, tomato, red onion, Metro's tartar sauce & avocado slices
Beer Battered Fish Taco$5.99
Fried fish topped with cabbage, Metro's tartar sauce & sweet habanero salsa.
More about Metro Taquero - San Leandro - 13775 E 14th St

