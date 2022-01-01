Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in San Leandro

San Leandro restaurants
San Leandro restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar

855 Macarthur Blvd, San Leandro

Avg 4.5 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$32.00
grilled octopus,potatoes, harissa, mint chutney, topped w/ micro salad gf
More about Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

CURRY • RAMEN

Angry Ramen

15555 E 14th St, San Leandro

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Fried octopus "idako"$8.00
More about Angry Ramen

