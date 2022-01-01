Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in San Leandro

Dough Zone - San Leandro - 1376 E 14th St

1376 E 14th St, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Beef Pancake Roll (1) 麻辣牛肉卷饼$7.95
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
Green Onion Pancake (1) 葱油饼$3.50
Our famous Green Onion Pancake, with freshly chopped scallion flakes and infused oil.
Non-Spicy Beef Pancake Roll(1) 酱香牛肉卷饼 (不辣)$7.95
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
Ellie's Baked Eggs

1865 Orchard Ave, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pancake Bake$13.95
