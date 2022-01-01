Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in San Leandro

San Leandro restaurants
San Leandro restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA

Slice House

135 Parrott St, San Leandro

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
20" Tomato Pie$32.00
New Jersey Style with Tomato Sauce Over Sliced Avorio Mozzarella with Garlic, Romano & Oregano. Finished with Fresh Basil.
GMA Tomato Pie$28.00
New Jersey Style with Tomato Sauce Over Sliced Avorio Mozzarella with Garlic, Romano & Oregano. Finished with Fresh Basil.
SIC Tomato Pie$32.00
New Jersey Style with Tomato Sauce Over Sliced Avorio Mozzarella with Garlic, Romano & Oregano. Finished with Fresh Basil.
More about Slice House
Item pic

 

Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar

855 Macarthur Blvd, San Leandro

Avg 4.5 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meat Hand Pie w/ Viet Slaw$13.00
savory hand pie filled with pork and glass noodle served with a viet slaw of cabbage, viet herbs, fried shallots and peanuts
LUNCH ONLY
Vegetarian Hand Pie w/ Side Salad$13.00
savory vegetable hand pie filled with potatoes, chickpeas, asparagus served with side salade of arugula, preserved lemon dressing and grated parmesan {vgt}
LUNCH ONLY
More about Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar
Pieology 8142 image

 

Pieology 8142

1269 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8142

