Sashimi salad in San Leandro

San Leandro restaurants
San Leandro restaurants that serve sashimi salad

Item pic

 

Kaisen Don

1042 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sashimi salad$16.99
Green salad & sashimi mixed with house vinaigrette
More about Kaisen Don
Main pic

 

Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A

16250 E 14th St Suite A, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salad (Large) 8pcs$16.95
More about Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A

