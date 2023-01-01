Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sashimi salad in
San Leandro
/
San Leandro
/
Sashimi Salad
San Leandro restaurants that serve sashimi salad
Kaisen Don
1042 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro
No reviews yet
Sashimi salad
$16.99
Green salad & sashimi mixed with house vinaigrette
More about Kaisen Don
Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A
16250 E 14th St Suite A, San Leandro
No reviews yet
Sashimi Salad (Large) 8pcs
$16.95
More about Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A
Browse other tasty dishes in San Leandro
Sashimi
Caesar Salad
Curry
Katsu Curry
Garlic Bread
Salmon
Chicken Katsu
Octopus
More near San Leandro to explore
Oakland
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Hayward
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(645 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(57 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(442 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(177 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(353 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(144 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston