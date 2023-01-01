Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in San Leandro

San Leandro restaurants
San Leandro restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Kaisen Don

1042 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seaweed salad$5.99
More about Kaisen Don
Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A

16250 E 14th St Suite A, San Leandro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$5.95
More about Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A

