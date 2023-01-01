Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seaweed salad in
San Leandro
/
San Leandro
/
Seaweed Salad
San Leandro restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Kaisen Don
1042 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro
No reviews yet
Seaweed salad
$5.99
More about Kaisen Don
Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A
16250 E 14th St Suite A, San Leandro
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$5.95
More about Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A
Browse other tasty dishes in San Leandro
Teriyaki Steaks
Chili
Calamari
Cheesecake
Teriyaki Chicken
Octopus
Karaage
Pork Belly
More near San Leandro to explore
Oakland
Avg 4.4
(145 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Hayward
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(630 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(217 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(57 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(430 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(348 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(140 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston