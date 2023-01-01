Teriyaki salmon in San Leandro
San Leandro restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
More about Kaisen Don
Kaisen Don
1042 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro
|Salmon teriyaki
|$23.99
Salted grill salmon with teriyaki sauce ,potato salad,mix green salad & sides
More about Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A
Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A
16250 E 14th St Suite A, San Leandro
|Salmon Teriyaki E
|$20.95
Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice
|Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Bento
|$20.95
Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice
|Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Bento
|$21.95
Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice