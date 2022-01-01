San Luis Obispo restaurants you'll love

San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast
  • San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Caterers
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try San Luis Obispo restaurants

Bread Bike Bakery image

 

Bread Bike Bakery

2060A Parker St., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Six Pack of Cinnamon Rolls$35.00
Six cinnamon rolls to share for Christmas breakfast!! We'll put some cream cheese frosting and maple glaze in with them so you can pick your topping (or mix the two!)
Butternut Sage Brioche Buns 6 pk$18.00
The perfect buns for your holiday dinner. Naturally leavened brioche buns made with brown butter infused with sage, puréed butternut squash, brown sugar, maple syrup
Brioche$10.00
This naturally leavened, vegan brioche is loaded with extra virgin olive oil and lightly sweetened to make an ultra soft and pillowy loaf. Great for french toasts or grilled cheeses.
Novo Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$16.00
flash fried brussels sprouts, goat cheese, dried cherries, balsamic reduction, crispy prosciutto (vo, gf)
Ahi Nachos$20.00
ahi poké, wonton chips, cucumber relish, ginger soy, dynamite aioli, green onion, sesame seeds (gfo)
Avocado-Shrimp Spring Rolls$18.00
rice noodles, julienned vegetables, ginger soy and chili sauces, fresh cilantro and mint, roasted peanuts (gfo)
a limited supply made fresh daily
Seeds image

 

Seeds

1040 Court St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoothie 6$8.50
BASE: Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Banana // FRUIT: Maca, Spinach // SEEDS: Cacao, Chia
Panini 1$12.50
BREAD: Schiacciata Toscana // FILLINGS: Vegan Chipotle Aioli, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Basil, Avocado
Bowl 6$10.50
BASE: Banana, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Maca, Spinach // FRESH: Banana, Raspberries // SEEDS: Almonds, Cacao
Beach Burger image

 

Beach Burger

571 embarcadero C, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
3 STRIPS OF BACON, RED ONIONS, HOUSE PICKLES, KETCHUP, MIUSTARD, HOUSE SPREAD AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
Sesame Chicken Salad$14.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, CARROTS, TOASTED ALMONDS, WONTON STRIPS ON MIXED GREENS AND SESAME DRIZZLE
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS, PICKLES, HOUSE SAUCE AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
Luna Red image

 

Luna Red

1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6-PACK TACOS$25.00
served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
DEL MAR PAELLA$58.00
wild fish, shrimp, clams, mussels, bay scallops, saffron aioli, english peas, salsa criolla.
4-PACK TACOS$18.00
served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten free.
Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place SLO

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$5.50
Nacho Grande$9.50
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

2900 Broad St #100, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Duo$15.00
Choose any 2 items
California Cowboy Cobb$16.00
Arugula, hard boiled egg, bacon, marinated tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
Cabo Chicken Salad$18.00
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, corn, cucumber, marinated tomato, tortilla strip, cotija, toasted coriander vinaigrette, grilled chicken
Laguna Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Laguna Grill

11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.5 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Western Tri-Tip$15.00
Thin sliced tri-tip, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on toasted garlic French roll.
SESAME CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, wonton strips, carrots, sliced almonds, a sesame drizzle and sesame seeds on mixed greens with sesame dressing.
B.B.Q
Roasted corn, tomato, carrots, black beans, tortilla strips, a BBQ sauce drizzle on romaine with ranch dressing.
Tahoe Joe's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

485 Madonna Road #2, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4 (1442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
The Switch SLO image

 

The Switch SLO

12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Cheese (Grilled Cheese)$12.00
sharp cheddar, gruyere, fontina, and mozzarella
Shirazi Salad$12.00
Persian style cucumber, tomato, and onion salad topped with a variety of fresh herbs
Corn, Avocado, and Tomato served on Fried Wontons$9.00
corn, avocado, and tomato tossed in meyer lemon and jalapeno oil, served w/ fried wonton chips
Cafe Roma - SLO image

PIZZA • PASTA

Cafe Roma - SLO

1020 Railroad Ave, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.5 (1957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Delicate skinless breast of chicken, sea salt, lemon, capers and extra virgin olive oil.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
housemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella
Capellini Pomodoro$14.00
fresh tomato, garlic olive oil and basil
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rib Line BBQ Los Osos

12308 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.1 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread w/ Honey Butter$4.00
with a side of Honey Butter
Tri-Tip Pomme Frites$17.95
Fries topped with dice Tri Tip, chipotle aioli and red wine glazed.
Homemade Mac 'N' Cheese Bowl$10.95
Homemade with a 4-cheese béchamel with gruyère, fontina,
parmesan and sharp cheddar, topped with seasonal panko crumbs.
Mama Leah's Pizzeria image

 

Mama Leah's Pizzeria

12300 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All Vegged Out 15"$22.95
Mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Cheese 15"$14.95
Mozzarella Cheese with our signature pizza sauce.
Meatball Calzone$13.95
Meatballs with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, mushrooms, olives and a side of marinara sauce.
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill image

 

Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

1210 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.00
Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
Tahini Cauliflower$6.00
Tahini sauce topped with lightly-fried cauliflower, onion, lemon, parsley & cumin(Vegan).
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$11.00
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods image

 

Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.4 (1411 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Granada cubano$17.00
Roasted pork shoulder, pickled onion, jalapeno, mustard aioli, gruyere, house pickles, cilantro, dutch crunch roll
Hot chicken$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, jalapeno honey, house pickles, coleslaw, dill aioli, house cut fries
Wildwonder Peach Ginger$4.00
Succulent peach and peruvian ginger brewed to create a gut-healing drink
Restaurant banner

 

Nate's on Marsh

450 Marsh St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SEABASS$34.00
local sea bass, smokey tomato cioppino, seasonal vegetables, garlic aiolo, and housemade lavash crackers
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$22.00
Etto rigatoni, veal, pork, and beef bolognese, charred broccolini, and parmigiano reggiano
CACIO E PEPE$17.00
Torricella Pizzeria image

 

Torricella Pizzeria

3845 South Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Gorilla image

 

Quesadilla Gorilla

570 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#7 Special$10.75
The Buffalo Bleu
buffalo bleu chicken in a white cheese dilla, topped with our house made Gorilla Slaw.
#5 Just the Cheese$5.50
Your choice of cheese on a warm fresh flour or corn tortilla
#3 Where's The Beef$12.00
Seasoned and braised Choice beef, grilled fajita veggies, and whole black beans in a white cheese dilla.
Banner pic

 

Central Coast Brewing - Monterey St

1422 Monterey St Ste B100, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Highwater image

 

Highwater

1127 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Bottlecraft San Luis Obispo

3845 S Higuera St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Central Coast Brewing - Higuera St

6 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

