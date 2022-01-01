San Luis Obispo restaurants you'll love
Bread Bike Bakery
2060A Parker St., San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Six Pack of Cinnamon Rolls
|$35.00
Six cinnamon rolls to share for Christmas breakfast!! We'll put some cream cheese frosting and maple glaze in with them so you can pick your topping (or mix the two!)
|Butternut Sage Brioche Buns 6 pk
|$18.00
The perfect buns for your holiday dinner. Naturally leavened brioche buns made with brown butter infused with sage, puréed butternut squash, brown sugar, maple syrup
|Brioche
|$10.00
This naturally leavened, vegan brioche is loaded with extra virgin olive oil and lightly sweetened to make an ultra soft and pillowy loaf. Great for french toasts or grilled cheeses.
Novo Restaurant & Lounge
726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$16.00
flash fried brussels sprouts, goat cheese, dried cherries, balsamic reduction, crispy prosciutto (vo, gf)
|Ahi Nachos
|$20.00
ahi poké, wonton chips, cucumber relish, ginger soy, dynamite aioli, green onion, sesame seeds (gfo)
|Avocado-Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$18.00
rice noodles, julienned vegetables, ginger soy and chili sauces, fresh cilantro and mint, roasted peanuts (gfo)
a limited supply made fresh daily
Seeds
1040 Court St, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Smoothie 6
|$8.50
BASE: Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Banana // FRUIT: Maca, Spinach // SEEDS: Cacao, Chia
|Panini 1
|$12.50
BREAD: Schiacciata Toscana // FILLINGS: Vegan Chipotle Aioli, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Basil, Avocado
|Bowl 6
|$10.50
BASE: Banana, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Maca, Spinach // FRESH: Banana, Raspberries // SEEDS: Almonds, Cacao
Beach Burger
571 embarcadero C, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
3 STRIPS OF BACON, RED ONIONS, HOUSE PICKLES, KETCHUP, MIUSTARD, HOUSE SPREAD AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
|Sesame Chicken Salad
|$14.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, CARROTS, TOASTED ALMONDS, WONTON STRIPS ON MIXED GREENS AND SESAME DRIZZLE
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS, PICKLES, HOUSE SAUCE AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
Luna Red
1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|6-PACK TACOS
|$25.00
served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
|DEL MAR PAELLA
|$58.00
wild fish, shrimp, clams, mussels, bay scallops, saffron aioli, english peas, salsa criolla.
|4-PACK TACOS
|$18.00
served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten free.
Charlie's Place SLO
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$5.50
|Nacho Grande
|$9.50
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
TASTE! Craft Eatery
2900 Broad St #100, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Duo
|$15.00
Choose any 2 items
|California Cowboy Cobb
|$16.00
Arugula, hard boiled egg, bacon, marinated tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
|Cabo Chicken Salad
|$18.00
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, corn, cucumber, marinated tomato, tortilla strip, cotija, toasted coriander vinaigrette, grilled chicken
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Laguna Grill
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Western Tri-Tip
|$15.00
Thin sliced tri-tip, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on toasted garlic French roll.
|SESAME CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, wonton strips, carrots, sliced almonds, a sesame drizzle and sesame seeds on mixed greens with sesame dressing.
|B.B.Q
Roasted corn, tomato, carrots, black beans, tortilla strips, a BBQ sauce drizzle on romaine with ranch dressing.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
485 Madonna Road #2, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
The Switch SLO
12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|The Big Cheese (Grilled Cheese)
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, gruyere, fontina, and mozzarella
|Shirazi Salad
|$12.00
Persian style cucumber, tomato, and onion salad topped with a variety of fresh herbs
|Corn, Avocado, and Tomato served on Fried Wontons
|$9.00
corn, avocado, and tomato tossed in meyer lemon and jalapeno oil, served w/ fried wonton chips
PIZZA • PASTA
Cafe Roma - SLO
1020 Railroad Ave, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$18.00
Delicate skinless breast of chicken, sea salt, lemon, capers and extra virgin olive oil.
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
housemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella
|Capellini Pomodoro
|$14.00
fresh tomato, garlic olive oil and basil
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos
12308 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Cornbread w/ Honey Butter
|$4.00
with a side of Honey Butter
|Tri-Tip Pomme Frites
|$17.95
Fries topped with dice Tri Tip, chipotle aioli and red wine glazed.
|Homemade Mac 'N' Cheese Bowl
|$10.95
Homemade with a 4-cheese béchamel with gruyère, fontina,
parmesan and sharp cheddar, topped with seasonal panko crumbs.
Mama Leah's Pizzeria
12300 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|All Vegged Out 15"
|$22.95
Mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers and black olives with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
|Cheese 15"
|$14.95
Mozzarella Cheese with our signature pizza sauce.
|Meatball Calzone
|$13.95
Meatballs with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, mushrooms, olives and a side of marinara sauce.
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
1210 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$14.00
Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
|Tahini Cauliflower
|$6.00
Tahini sauce topped with lightly-fried cauliflower, onion, lemon, parsley & cumin(Vegan).
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$11.00
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods
1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Granada cubano
|$17.00
Roasted pork shoulder, pickled onion, jalapeno, mustard aioli, gruyere, house pickles, cilantro, dutch crunch roll
|Hot chicken
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, jalapeno honey, house pickles, coleslaw, dill aioli, house cut fries
|Wildwonder Peach Ginger
|$4.00
Succulent peach and peruvian ginger brewed to create a gut-healing drink
Nate's on Marsh
450 Marsh St, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|SEABASS
|$34.00
local sea bass, smokey tomato cioppino, seasonal vegetables, garlic aiolo, and housemade lavash crackers
|RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
|$22.00
Etto rigatoni, veal, pork, and beef bolognese, charred broccolini, and parmigiano reggiano
|CACIO E PEPE
|$17.00
Quesadilla Gorilla
570 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|#7 Special
|$10.75
The Buffalo Bleu
buffalo bleu chicken in a white cheese dilla, topped with our house made Gorilla Slaw.
|#5 Just the Cheese
|$5.50
Your choice of cheese on a warm fresh flour or corn tortilla
|#3 Where's The Beef
|$12.00
Seasoned and braised Choice beef, grilled fajita veggies, and whole black beans in a white cheese dilla.
Central Coast Brewing - Monterey St
1422 Monterey St Ste B100, San Luis Obispo
Bottlecraft San Luis Obispo
3845 S Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
Central Coast Brewing - Higuera St
6 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo