San Luis Obispo American restaurants you'll love

Novo Restaurant & Lounge
726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$16.00
flash fried brussels sprouts, goat cheese, dried cherries, balsamic reduction, crispy prosciutto (vo, gf)
|Ahi Nachos
|$20.00
ahi poké, wonton chips, cucumber relish, ginger soy, dynamite aioli, green onion, sesame seeds (gfo)
|Avocado-Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$18.00
rice noodles, julienned vegetables, ginger soy and chili sauces, fresh cilantro and mint, roasted peanuts (gfo)
a limited supply made fresh daily
TAPAS
Luna Red
1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|10-PACK TACOS
|$38.00
served with house-made salsa. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
|DE LA LUNA PAELLA
|$48.00
roast chicken thigh, house-made chorizo, english peas, salsa criolla, soft cooked eggs.
|6-PACK TACOS
|$25.00
served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
TASTE! Craft Eatery
2900 Broad St #100, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Duo
|$15.00
Choose any 2 items
|California Cowboy Cobb
|$16.00
Arugula, hard boiled egg, bacon, marinated tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
|Cabo Chicken Salad
|$18.00
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, corn, cucumber, marinated tomato, tortilla strip, cotija, toasted coriander vinaigrette, grilled chicken
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
485 Madonna Road #2, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
PIZZA • PASTA
Cafe Roma - SLO
1020 Railroad Ave, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$18.00
Delicate skinless breast of chicken, sea salt, lemon, capers and extra virgin olive oil.
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
housemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella
|Capellini Pomodoro
|$14.00
fresh tomato, garlic olive oil and basil
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods
1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Wildwonder Peach Ginger
|$4.00
Succulent peach and peruvian ginger brewed to create a gut-healing drink
|Hot chicken
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, jalapeno honey, house pickles, coleslaw, dill aioli, house cut fries
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$13.00