San Luis Obispo bars & lounges you'll love

Novo Restaurant & Lounge
726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
|Brussels Sprouts
|$16.00
flash fried brussels sprouts, goat cheese, dried cherries, balsamic reduction, crispy prosciutto (vo, gf)
|Ahi Nachos
|$20.00
ahi poké, wonton chips, cucumber relish, ginger soy, dynamite aioli, green onion, sesame seeds (gfo)
|Avocado-Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$18.00
rice noodles, julienned vegetables, ginger soy and chili sauces, fresh cilantro and mint, roasted peanuts (gfo)
a limited supply made fresh daily
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Laguna Grill
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo
|Western Tri-Tip
|$15.00
Thin sliced tri-tip, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on toasted garlic French roll.
|SESAME CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, wonton strips, carrots, sliced almonds, a sesame drizzle and sesame seeds on mixed greens with sesame dressing.
|B.B.Q
Roasted corn, tomato, carrots, black beans, tortilla strips, a BBQ sauce drizzle on romaine with ranch dressing.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
485 Madonna Road #2, San Luis Obispo
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
PIZZA • PASTA
Cafe Roma - SLO
1020 Railroad Ave, San Luis Obispo
|Chicken Piccata
|$18.00
Delicate skinless breast of chicken, sea salt, lemon, capers and extra virgin olive oil.
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
housemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella
|Capellini Pomodoro
|$14.00
fresh tomato, garlic olive oil and basil
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
1210 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$14.00
Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
|Tahini Cauliflower
|$6.00
Tahini sauce topped with lightly-fried cauliflower, onion, lemon, parsley & cumin(Vegan).
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$11.00
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods
1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo
|Wildwonder Peach Ginger
|$4.00
Succulent peach and peruvian ginger brewed to create a gut-healing drink
|Hot chicken
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, jalapeno honey, house pickles, coleslaw, dill aioli, house cut fries
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$13.00