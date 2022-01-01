San Luis Obispo bars & lounges you'll love

Novo Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$16.00
flash fried brussels sprouts, goat cheese, dried cherries, balsamic reduction, crispy prosciutto (vo, gf)
Ahi Nachos$20.00
ahi poké, wonton chips, cucumber relish, ginger soy, dynamite aioli, green onion, sesame seeds (gfo)
Avocado-Shrimp Spring Rolls$18.00
rice noodles, julienned vegetables, ginger soy and chili sauces, fresh cilantro and mint, roasted peanuts (gfo)
a limited supply made fresh daily
More about Novo Restaurant & Lounge
Laguna Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Laguna Grill

11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.5 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Western Tri-Tip$15.00
Thin sliced tri-tip, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on toasted garlic French roll.
SESAME CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, wonton strips, carrots, sliced almonds, a sesame drizzle and sesame seeds on mixed greens with sesame dressing.
B.B.Q
Roasted corn, tomato, carrots, black beans, tortilla strips, a BBQ sauce drizzle on romaine with ranch dressing.
More about Laguna Grill
Tahoe Joe's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

485 Madonna Road #2, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4 (1442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
More about Tahoe Joe's
Cafe Roma - SLO image

PIZZA • PASTA

Cafe Roma - SLO

1020 Railroad Ave, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.5 (1957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Delicate skinless breast of chicken, sea salt, lemon, capers and extra virgin olive oil.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
housemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella
Capellini Pomodoro$14.00
fresh tomato, garlic olive oil and basil
More about Cafe Roma - SLO
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill image

 

Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

1210 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.00
Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
Tahini Cauliflower$6.00
Tahini sauce topped with lightly-fried cauliflower, onion, lemon, parsley & cumin(Vegan).
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$11.00
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
More about Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods image

 

Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.4 (1411 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wildwonder Peach Ginger$4.00
Succulent peach and peruvian ginger brewed to create a gut-healing drink
Hot chicken$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, jalapeno honey, house pickles, coleslaw, dill aioli, house cut fries
Peanut Butter Pie$13.00
More about Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

