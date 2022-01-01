San Luis Obispo breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in San Luis Obispo
More about Seeds
Seeds
1040 Court St, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Bowl 4
|$10.50
BASE: Pitaya, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry // FRESH: Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry // SEEDS: Cacao, Coconut
|Toast 3
|$8.50
BASE: Prairie Bread, Avocado, Himalayan Salt // TOPS: Cucumber, Sprouts, Cracked Pepper
|Panini 2
|$14.50
BREAD: Schiacciata Toscana // FILLINGS: Pesto, Mozzarella, Turkey, Tomato, Basil
More about Luna Red
TAPAS
Luna Red
1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|10-PACK TACOS
|$38.00
served with house-made salsa. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
|DE LA LUNA PAELLA
|$48.00
roast chicken thigh, house-made chorizo, english peas, salsa criolla, soft cooked eggs.
|6-PACK TACOS
|$25.00
served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
More about Charlie's Place SLO
Charlie's Place SLO
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$5.50
|Nacho Grande
|$9.50
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
TASTE! Craft Eatery
2900 Broad St #100, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Duo
|$15.00
Choose any 2 items
|California Cowboy Cobb
|$16.00
Arugula, hard boiled egg, bacon, marinated tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
|Cabo Chicken Salad
|$18.00
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, corn, cucumber, marinated tomato, tortilla strip, cotija, toasted coriander vinaigrette, grilled chicken
More about Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods
1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo
|Popular items
|Wildwonder Peach Ginger
|$4.00
Succulent peach and peruvian ginger brewed to create a gut-healing drink
|Hot chicken
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, jalapeno honey, house pickles, coleslaw, dill aioli, house cut fries
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$13.00