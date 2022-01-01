San Luis Obispo breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in San Luis Obispo

Seeds image

 

Seeds

1040 Court St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl 4$10.50
BASE: Pitaya, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry // FRESH: Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry // SEEDS: Cacao, Coconut
Toast 3$8.50
BASE: Prairie Bread, Avocado, Himalayan Salt // TOPS: Cucumber, Sprouts, Cracked Pepper
Panini 2$14.50
BREAD: Schiacciata Toscana // FILLINGS: Pesto, Mozzarella, Turkey, Tomato, Basil
More about Seeds
Luna Red image

TAPAS

Luna Red

1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.2 (2030 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10-PACK TACOS$38.00
served with house-made salsa. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
DE LA LUNA PAELLA$48.00
roast chicken thigh, house-made chorizo, english peas, salsa criolla, soft cooked eggs.
6-PACK TACOS$25.00
served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
More about Luna Red
Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place SLO

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$5.50
Nacho Grande$9.50
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
More about Charlie's Place SLO
TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

2900 Broad St #100, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Duo$15.00
Choose any 2 items
California Cowboy Cobb$16.00
Arugula, hard boiled egg, bacon, marinated tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
Cabo Chicken Salad$18.00
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, corn, cucumber, marinated tomato, tortilla strip, cotija, toasted coriander vinaigrette, grilled chicken
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods image

 

Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.4 (1411 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wildwonder Peach Ginger$4.00
Succulent peach and peruvian ginger brewed to create a gut-healing drink
Hot chicken$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, jalapeno honey, house pickles, coleslaw, dill aioli, house cut fries
Peanut Butter Pie$13.00
More about Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

