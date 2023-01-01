Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve avocado toast

Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.50
More about Charlie's Place
The Switch SLO image

 

The Switch SLO

12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aubrey's Avocado Toast$9.00
Fresh avocado lightly seasoned, topped with lemon oil, and tomatoes finished with cilantro.
More about The Switch SLO

