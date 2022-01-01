Bacon cheeseburgers in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Beach Burger
571 embarcadero C, San Luis Obispo
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
3 STRIPS OF BACON, RED ONIONS, HOUSE PICKLES, KETCHUP, MIUSTARD, HOUSE SPREAD AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
Laguna Grill
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.50
2 slices cheddar, 3 strips of bacon, ketchup, mustard, house pickles, red onions and house spread.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.00
2 6oz handcrafted patties, 2 slices of cheddar, 4 slices of bacon, red onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard and house dressing. Served with fries, tater tots, potato chips, or small house salad.