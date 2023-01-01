Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo restaurants
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve bean burritos

Chichos - 11560 Los Osos Valley Road

11560 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.00
Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Charlie's Place

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.00
