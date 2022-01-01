Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Beach Burger

571 embarcadero C, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Cake$6.00
Lava Cake$5.00
Moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate  filled with a dark chocolate truffle
More about Beach Burger
TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

2900 Broad St #100, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$16.00
Served with strawberry chipotle jam, chipotle aioli & pickled onion.
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Laguna Grill

11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.5 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Cake$5.50
Carrot Cake$6.50
More about Laguna Grill
Tahoe Joe's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

485 Madonna Road #2, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4 (1442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Appetizer$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
More about Tahoe Joe's
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rib Line BBQ Los Osos

12308 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.1 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Tower of Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Rib Line BBQ Los Osos

