Cake in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve cake
More about Beach Burger
Beach Burger
571 embarcadero C, San Luis Obispo
|Cheese Cake
|$6.00
|Lava Cake
|$5.00
Moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate filled with a dark chocolate truffle
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
TASTE! Craft Eatery
2900 Broad St #100, San Luis Obispo
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Served with strawberry chipotle jam, chipotle aioli & pickled onion.
More about Laguna Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Laguna Grill
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$5.50
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
More about Tahoe Joe's
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
485 Madonna Road #2, San Luis Obispo
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.