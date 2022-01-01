Calamari in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve calamari
More about Novo Restaurant & Lounge
Novo Restaurant & Lounge
726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
|Calamari
|$18.00
fresh whole squid cleaned in-house, tossed lightly in flour with house-made tartar sauce and sweet chili sauce
More about Charlie's Place SLO
Charlie's Place SLO
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
|Calamari Appy
|$14.50
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
TASTE! Craft Eatery
2900 Broad St #100, San Luis Obispo
|Calamari
|$14.00
Served with sides of cocktail sauce and lemon caper aioli