Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve chef salad

Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$14.00
1/2 Chef Salad$10.00
More about Charlie's Place
The Switch SLO image

 

The Switch SLO

12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$14.00
More about The Switch SLO

Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo

Cake

Caesar Salad

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Sliders

Hummus

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near San Luis Obispo to explore

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston