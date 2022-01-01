Chicken sandwiches in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Beach Burger
571 embarcadero C, San Luis Obispo
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$16.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, RED ONION, TOMATO, MAYOM BACON, AND Swiss cheese ON TOASTED CIABATTA
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, RED ONION, TOMATO, AND RANCH DRESSING ON A FRENCH ROLL
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Laguna Grill
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
House chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing on toasted French roll.
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
The Switch SLO
12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
teriyaki marinated chicken thighs charbroiled with Japanese mayo, chopped lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
1210 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$12.00
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.