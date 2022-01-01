Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Beach Burger image

 

Beach Burger

571 embarcadero C, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, RED ONION, TOMATO, MAYOM BACON, AND Swiss cheese ON TOASTED CIABATTA
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, RED ONION, TOMATO, AND RANCH DRESSING ON A FRENCH ROLL
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Beach Burger
Laguna Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Laguna Grill

11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.5 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
House chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing on toasted French roll.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Laguna Grill
The Switch SLO image

 

The Switch SLO

12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
teriyaki marinated chicken thighs charbroiled with Japanese mayo, chopped lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
More about The Switch SLO
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich image

 

Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

1210 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$12.00
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
More about Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Item pic

 

Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.4 (1411 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slo Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

