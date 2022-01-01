Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
San Luis Obispo
/
San Luis Obispo
/
Chips And Salsa
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TAPAS
Luna Red
1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo
Avg 4.2
(2030 reviews)
CHIPS & SALSAS
$9.00
fire roasted tomato salsa, black bean and corn salsa, house made tortilla chips (v/gf)
More about Luna Red
Charlie's Place SLO
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$4.00
More about Charlie's Place SLO
