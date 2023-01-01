Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo restaurants
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve fajitas

Fried & Loaded - 13 Santa Rosa Street

13 Santa Rosa Street, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajita$0.00
More about Fried & Loaded - 13 Santa Rosa Street
Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Fajitas$14.50
Chicken Fajitas$18.00
More about Charlie's Place

