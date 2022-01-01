Filet mignon in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve filet mignon
Novo Restaurant & Lounge
726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
|Filet Mignon - 8oz
|$50.00
roasted asparagus, crispy oyster mushroom, root vegetable purée, black truffle compound butter (gf)
The Switch SLO
12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo
|Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
low smoked and seared with horseradish aioli and caramelized onions
|Black & Blue Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
low smoked and seared with blue cheese sauce and dressed arugula
|Reverse Seared Filet Mignon Bites
|$26.00
Reverse Seared Filet Mignon Bites served with mashed potatoes and vegetables