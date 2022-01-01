Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon - 8oz$50.00
roasted asparagus, crispy oyster mushroom, root vegetable purée, black truffle compound butter (gf)
More about Novo Restaurant & Lounge
The Switch SLO image

 

The Switch SLO

12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich$18.00
low smoked and seared with horseradish aioli and caramelized onions
Black & Blue Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich$18.00
low smoked and seared with blue cheese sauce and dressed arugula
Reverse Seared Filet Mignon Bites$26.00
Reverse Seared Filet Mignon Bites served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
More about The Switch SLO

Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo

Tarts

Corn Dogs

Chicken Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Cobb Salad

Salmon Salad

Sliders

Calamari

Map

More near San Luis Obispo to explore

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston