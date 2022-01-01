Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Rib Line BBQ Los Osos

12308 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Garden Salad$10.00
Garden Salad$5.00
More about Rib Line BBQ Los Osos
Item pic

 

Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.

1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$16.00
More about Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.

Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo

Short Ribs

Sliders

Cheese Fries

Pies

Shrimp Basket

Corn Dogs

Filet Mignon

Chili Dogs

Map

More near San Luis Obispo to explore

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston