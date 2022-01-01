Mac and cheese in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Switch SLO
12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo
|Panko Mac n Cheese Balls
|$9.00
home style mac n cheese made with a four cheese bechamel rolled in panko and deep fried to perfection. Served with an avocado crema for dipping.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos
12308 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo
|Mac 'N' Cheese Cup
|$5.00
|Autumn's Mac n Cheese
|$11.00
Cup of Mac and Cheese
|Homemade Mac 'N' Cheese Bowl
|$10.95
Homemade with a 4-cheese béchamel with gruyère, fontina,
parmesan and sharp cheddar, topped with seasonal panko crumbs.