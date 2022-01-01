Margherita pizza in San Luis Obispo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bread Bike Bakery

2060A Parker St., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Margherita Pizza$25.00
Bread Bike's take on the classic Margherita Pizza.
It starts with naturally leavened pizza dough (made with fresh milled whole wheat) that has been long fermented with our sourdough starter. We throw it in the oven topped with organic California grown tomatoes, some super tasty mozzarella, and a bit of extra virgin olive oil. Then when it comes out we add fresh basil from Halcyon farms, some dollops of the best whole milk ricotta cheese around, and a splash of lemon zest to brighten the whole pie up.
It's really good.
More about Bread Bike Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Cafe Roma - SLO

1020 Railroad Ave, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.5 (1957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Margherita$16.00
Classic Italian recipe with San Marzano tomato sauce, buffala mozzarella and basil.
More about Cafe Roma - SLO

