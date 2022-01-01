Margherita pizza in San Luis Obispo

Bread Bike's take on the classic Margherita Pizza.

It starts with naturally leavened pizza dough (made with fresh milled whole wheat) that has been long fermented with our sourdough starter. We throw it in the oven topped with organic California grown tomatoes, some super tasty mozzarella, and a bit of extra virgin olive oil. Then when it comes out we add fresh basil from Halcyon farms, some dollops of the best whole milk ricotta cheese around, and a splash of lemon zest to brighten the whole pie up.

It's really good.

