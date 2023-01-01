Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
San Luis Obispo
/
San Luis Obispo
/
Mozzarella Sticks
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club
1601 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.95
More about Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club
Gino's SLO - 1761 Monterey Street
1761 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.79
More about Gino's SLO - 1761 Monterey Street
