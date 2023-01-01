Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
San Luis Obispo
/
San Luis Obispo
/
Pancakes
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve pancakes
Charlie's Place
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Choc Chip Pancakes
$8.95
Blueberry Pancakes
$9.25
Pancake Special
$11.50
More about Charlie's Place
The Switch SLO
12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Autumn's Favorite Pancakes
$0.00
Buttermilk with hit of vanilla and cinnamon
More about The Switch SLO
