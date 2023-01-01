Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve patty melts

Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
#9 Patty Melt Combo$13.00
More about Charlie's Place
Banner pic

 

SLO Provisions - 1255 Monterey Street

1255 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SANDO SPEC: Pattie Melt$15.00
Market inspired using local ingredients
More about SLO Provisions - 1255 Monterey Street

Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo

Quinoa Salad

Chicken Tenders

Curry

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pepperoni Pizza

Pasta Salad

Salmon

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near San Luis Obispo to explore

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston