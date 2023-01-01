Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo restaurants
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve pretzels

Bread Bike Bakery

2060A Parker St., San Luis Obispo

Pretzel$5.00
A soft pretzel with a little chew, our spin on a classic!
The dough is naturally fermented with our sourdough culture with a little Straus butter in it along with some organic honey. It's then dipped in a solution of lye (gloves and goggles required!!) that provides that signature pretzel-brown appearance and taste. The crust is slightly crispy that gives way to a soft interior, balanced by the light sweetness of honey and the tang from the sourdough. And of course there is some stone ground whole grain spelt flour in the dough :)
The Switch SLO

12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

Pretzel & Beer Cheese Sauce$9.00
