Pretzels in San Luis Obispo

A soft pretzel with a little chew, our spin on a classic!

The dough is naturally fermented with our sourdough culture with a little Straus butter in it along with some organic honey. It's then dipped in a solution of lye (gloves and goggles required!!) that provides that signature pretzel-brown appearance and taste. The crust is slightly crispy that gives way to a soft interior, balanced by the light sweetness of honey and the tang from the sourdough. And of course there is some stone ground whole grain spelt flour in the dough :)

