Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quesadillas in
San Luis Obispo
/
San Luis Obispo
/
Quesadillas
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve quesadillas
TAPAS
Luna Red
1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo
Avg 4.2
(2030 reviews)
KID'S QUESADILLA
$9.00
two small cheddar quesadillas served with basmati rice, and black beans with queso fresco (gf)
More about Luna Red
Charlie's Place SLO
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
$14.50
More about Charlie's Place SLO
Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo
Chicken Tenders
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
Shrimp Basket
Crab Cakes
Coleslaw
Chili
Cobb Salad
More near San Luis Obispo to explore
Paso Robles
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Grover Beach
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Los Osos
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston