Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve shawarma

BG pic

 

Moe's Mediterranean - SLO

1035 Chorro St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$11.00
Our delicious chicken shawarma sandwich is made with finely carved roasted chicken that is seasoned in our delicious homemade marinade. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our house garlic sauce wrapped a fresh baked pita bread
More about Moe's Mediterranean - SLO
Item pic

 

Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

1210 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$0.00
A La Carte
Lamb Shawarma Sandwich (Special)$14.00
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Persian Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
Tri-Tip Shawarma Plate$18.00
Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
More about Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo

Cake

Pies

Garlic Bread

Burritos

Cookies

Tzatziki

Sliders

Tacos

Map

More near San Luis Obispo to explore

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (497 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (486 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston