Shawarma in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Moe's Mediterranean - SLO
Moe's Mediterranean - SLO
1035 Chorro St, San Luis Obispo
|Chicken Shawarma
|$11.00
Our delicious chicken shawarma sandwich is made with finely carved roasted chicken that is seasoned in our delicious homemade marinade. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our house garlic sauce wrapped a fresh baked pita bread
More about Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
1210 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
|Chicken Shawarma
|$0.00
A La Carte
|Lamb Shawarma Sandwich (Special)
|$14.00
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Persian Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
|Tri-Tip Shawarma Plate
|$18.00
Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.