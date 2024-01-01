Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo restaurants
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burrito$16.50
More about Charlie's Place
Consumer pic

 

Todo Bueno - 3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220

3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$12.60
Mission style burrito served with Oaxacan shrimp, a variety of cheeses, rice, beans, sesame seeds, and grilled pineapple slaw.
More about Todo Bueno - 3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220

Santa Maria

