Shrimp burritos in
San Luis Obispo
/
San Luis Obispo
/
Shrimp Burritos
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Charlie's Place
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$16.50
More about Charlie's Place
Todo Bueno - 3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220
3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220, San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$12.60
Mission style burrito served with Oaxacan shrimp, a variety of cheeses, rice, beans, sesame seeds, and grilled pineapple slaw.
More about Todo Bueno - 3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220
Paso Robles
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Grover Beach
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Los Osos
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
