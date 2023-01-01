Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

Chichos - 11560 Los Osos Valley Road

11560 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taquitos$11.00
More about Chichos - 11560 Los Osos Valley Road
Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquito & Beef Taco$15.50
S/O 2 Beef Taquitos$6.00
More about Charlie's Place

