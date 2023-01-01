Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Taquitos in
San Luis Obispo
/
San Luis Obispo
/
Taquitos
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve taquitos
Chichos - 11560 Los Osos Valley Road
11560 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Taquitos
$11.00
More about Chichos - 11560 Los Osos Valley Road
Charlie's Place
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Taquito & Beef Taco
$15.50
S/O 2 Beef Taquitos
$6.00
More about Charlie's Place
Santa Maria
