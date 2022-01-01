Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Bread Bike Bakery

2060A Parker St., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Almond Frangipane 4" Tart$13.00
The most perfect Christmas dessert (or breakfast) that ever was :) Fresh cranberries nestled in a rich almond frangipane, contained in a buttery tart shell and topped with sugared cranberries and honeyed pistachios. Its a 4 inch round tart so its big enough to share but small enough to eat all on your own!
More about Bread Bike Bakery
Item pic

 

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Chocolate Tart (vegan)$10.00
salted chocolate caramel sauce (vegan, gluten free)
More about Novo Restaurant & Lounge
Item pic

TAPAS

Luna Red

1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.2 (2030 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCO COCONUT TART$10.00
coconut caramel sauce, toasted coconut
vegan. gluten free. *contains nuts.
More about Luna Red

