Tortilla soup in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Chichos - 11560 Los Osos Valley Road
Chichos - 11560 Los Osos Valley Road
11560 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo
|Tortilla Soup
|$5.00
More about Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
TAPAS
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$10.00
roasted tomato broth, whipped avocado, queso fresco, spring onion, radish, tortilla chips. gluten-free. vegan option available.