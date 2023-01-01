Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Chichos - 11560 Los Osos Valley Road

11560 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$5.00
More about Chichos - 11560 Los Osos Valley Road
TORTILLA SOUP image

TAPAS

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients

1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.2 (2030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TORTILLA SOUP$10.00
roasted tomato broth, whipped avocado, queso fresco, spring onion, radish, tortilla chips. gluten-free. vegan option available.
More about Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients

Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo

Pumpkin Pies

Chef Salad

Vanilla Ice Cream

Chicken Wraps

Noodle Salad

Corn Dogs

Lasagna

Waffles

Map

More near San Luis Obispo to explore

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston