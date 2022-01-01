Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Only$12.00
More about Charlie's Place
The Switch SLO image

 

The Switch SLO

12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$13.00
More about The Switch SLO

Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garden Salad

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Calamari

Map

More near San Luis Obispo to explore

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston