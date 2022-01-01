Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey clubs in
San Luis Obispo
/
San Luis Obispo
/
Turkey Clubs
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Charlie's Place
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Only
$12.00
More about Charlie's Place
The Switch SLO
12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Turkey Club
$13.00
More about The Switch SLO
Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo
Mac And Cheese
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Garden Salad
Salmon
Caesar Salad
Tacos
Crispy Chicken
Calamari
More near San Luis Obispo to explore
Paso Robles
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Grover Beach
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Los Osos
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(285 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(65 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston