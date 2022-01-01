Go
A map showing the location of San Luis 1 - 1503 W Gate City BlvdView gallery

San Luis 1 - 1503 W Gate City Blvd

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1503 W Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1503 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro NC 27403

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

First Carolina Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
1635 Spring Garden St Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Scrambled Southern Diner
orange starNo Reviews
2417 Spring Garden St Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Sushi Republic
orange star4.5 • 75
329 Tate Street Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Lindley Park Filling Station
orange starNo Reviews
2201 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greensboro

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Delicious Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,293
3700 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27455
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Greensboro

High Point

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

San Luis 1 - 1503 W Gate City Blvd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston