San Marcos BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

2601 Hunter Rd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sausage Ring$3.00
Homemade in house recipe beef/pork mix
Tortillas$0.25
Flour only
Pulled Pork$6.00
Hatch Green Chili & Gouda Cheese Sausage$4.00
House recipe with a twist, some peppers and cheese for a unique flavor
Brisket per lb$24.00
Smoked 18 to 24 hours, Moist or lean how ever you prefer
Chicken Whole$9.00
32 oz Mac n' Cheese$9.00
Pork Ribs per lb$18.00
St. Louis style cut ribs, fall off the bone tender
16 oz Loaded Mash$4.50
Chopped Brisket$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2601 Hunter Rd

San Marcos TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Radish & Dill

No reviews yet

Radish & Dill is a fine food market with seasonal provisions. From rustic sandwiches and colorful cold salads, to fresh juice and ice cold aguas frescas. All chef prepared food to enjoy at your place or ours.

Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos

No reviews yet

In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste. As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle you prefer! In addition to our world-class noodles, we specialize in Home made Dim Sum from soup dumpling, Siu Mai, to sticky rice.also the freshest sushi around. From our famous Golden Trio Roll to our Tuna Martini, you won’t be able to get flavor this innovative and delicious from anywhere else. Open for lunch and dinner daily, come join us in our comfy and casual lounge for Happy Hour or your next bite at Xian Sushi and Noodle!

Rogelio's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Rogelio's Restaurant is proud to be a part of the San Marcos community, where locals, students, and visitors alike enjoy an authentic Mexican cuisine. Locally owned and operated the entire Nieto family welcomes you for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We strive to provide our customers with an outstanding experience by offering good food and great service. Stop in today for a bowl of our flavorful tortilla soup.

El Rey De Pollo

No reviews yet

Come try our Authentic Mexican Charcoal Grilled Chicken & Carne Asada. Healthy, fresh and fast! Feed a family for under $20!

