San Marcos bars & lounges you'll love

San Elijo Vine & Tap image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • TAPAS

San Elijo Vine & Tap

1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 - Birria Tacos + Broth$11.00
1st TUESDAY OF THE MONTH ONLY***
Fresh Cheesy Corn Tortilla, 8 hr. Slow Cooked Beef Marinated in Chef Dan's Family Recipe Broth, topped with Onion & Fresh Cilantro. Served with 4 oz. Broth.
Baked Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Thick-Cut Apple-wood Smoked Bacon topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & House-Made Balsamic Glaze
Baked Frites$6.00
Delicious Baked Golden Yellow Fries using only a small amount of olive oil & seasoned with house spices. Comes with side of Ketchup or House Ranch.
More about San Elijo Vine & Tap
Churchill's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Churchill's Pub & Grille

887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos

Avg 4 (879 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Churchill’s 1/2 lb Burger$14.00
Hand-Made Chuck Patty, Choice of Aged Cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack. Topped W/Lettuce
Tomato, Onion & a Side of Pickles
Fish and Chips$17.00
Alaskan Long-Line Cod Battered in House-Made Lager Batter. Served w/ Chips and Tartar Sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
House-Smoked Pork Shoulder Covered in Guinness BBQ Sauce, and House Made Cole Slaw. Served on a Brioche Bun
More about Churchill's Pub & Grille
Amalfi Marina Bar image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Amalfi Marina Bar

1035 La Bonita Dr, San Marcos

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$11.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil
Capricciosa$14.00
Organic mixed greens, frisee lettuce, olives, artichoke, goat cheese, vinaigrette dressing
Pepperoni$15.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmigiano
More about Amalfi Marina Bar
Amalfi Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA

Amalfi Cucina Italiana

1035 La Bonita Rd, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (433 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Amalfi Cucina Italiana
Players Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Players Sports Grill

328 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos

Avg 3.8 (783 reviews)
Takeout
More about Players Sports Grill
Restaurant banner

 

SETS

1628 San Elijo Road South, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about SETS

