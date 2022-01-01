San Marcos bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in San Marcos
More about San Elijo Vine & Tap
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • TAPAS
San Elijo Vine & Tap
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110, San Marcos
|Popular items
|2 - Birria Tacos + Broth
|$11.00
1st TUESDAY OF THE MONTH ONLY***
Fresh Cheesy Corn Tortilla, 8 hr. Slow Cooked Beef Marinated in Chef Dan's Family Recipe Broth, topped with Onion & Fresh Cilantro. Served with 4 oz. Broth.
|Baked Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Thick-Cut Apple-wood Smoked Bacon topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & House-Made Balsamic Glaze
|Baked Frites
|$6.00
Delicious Baked Golden Yellow Fries using only a small amount of olive oil & seasoned with house spices. Comes with side of Ketchup or House Ranch.
More about Churchill's Pub & Grille
GRILL
Churchill's Pub & Grille
887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Churchill’s 1/2 lb Burger
|$14.00
Hand-Made Chuck Patty, Choice of Aged Cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack. Topped W/Lettuce
Tomato, Onion & a Side of Pickles
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Alaskan Long-Line Cod Battered in House-Made Lager Batter. Served w/ Chips and Tartar Sauce.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
House-Smoked Pork Shoulder Covered in Guinness BBQ Sauce, and House Made Cole Slaw. Served on a Brioche Bun
More about Amalfi Marina Bar
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Amalfi Marina Bar
1035 La Bonita Dr, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$11.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Capricciosa
|$14.00
Organic mixed greens, frisee lettuce, olives, artichoke, goat cheese, vinaigrette dressing
|Pepperoni
|$15.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmigiano
More about Players Sports Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Players Sports Grill
328 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos