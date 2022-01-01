Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants
San Marcos restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Station Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Station Pizza

1531 W Mission Rd, San Marcos

Avg 4.2 (396 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, ranch.
Served hot on an 8" french roll.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken, artichoke, mushroom, tomato, provolone, feta, basil pesto.
Served hot on an 8" french roll.
More about Station Pizza
Chef's Pho & Grill image

SOUPS • PHO

Chef's Pho & Grill

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos

Avg 4.9 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Toasted Vietnamese bread served with grilled chicken.
More about Chef's Pho & Grill
Felix's BBQ With Soul image

 

Felix's BBQ With Soul

763 Center Drive Ste 103, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Marinated for 24 hours then hickory-smoked, pilled high & topped with Coleslaw
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Boneless breast of chicken fried and topped with cheddar cheese, maple wood bacon, lettuce & tomatoes. [Try it with BBQ Sauce]
More about Felix's BBQ With Soul
Churchill's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Churchill's Pub & Grille

887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos

Avg 4 (879 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Two Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on Telera Bread
More about Churchill's Pub & Grille

