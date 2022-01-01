Chicken sandwiches in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Station Pizza
1531 W Mission Rd, San Marcos
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, ranch.
Served hot on an 8" french roll.
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, artichoke, mushroom, tomato, provolone, feta, basil pesto.
Served hot on an 8" french roll.
SOUPS • PHO
Chef's Pho & Grill
324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
Toasted Vietnamese bread served with grilled chicken.
Felix's BBQ With Soul
763 Center Drive Ste 103, San Marcos
|BBQ PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Marinated for 24 hours then hickory-smoked, pilled high & topped with Coleslaw
|SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Boneless breast of chicken fried and topped with cheddar cheese, maple wood bacon, lettuce & tomatoes. [Try it with BBQ Sauce]