Chicken tenders in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Station Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Station Pizza
1531 W Mission Rd, San Marcos
|Chicken Strips
|$9.00
Breaded breast strips, plain or tossed in buffalo, bbq, or garlic butter. (4-6 strips per order depending on weight)
More about My Yard Live
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Yard Live
288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos
|LIL' BIGS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.00
LIL' BIGS FAVORITE!
More about Felix's BBQ With Soul
Felix's BBQ With Soul
763 Center Drive Ste 103, San Marcos
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
|ALABAMA CHICKEN TENDERS [6 PIECES]
|$12.00
Six hand breaded chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with your choice of ranch, cajun asian, or BBQ sauce.