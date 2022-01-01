Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants
San Marcos restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Station Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Station Pizza

1531 W Mission Rd, San Marcos

Avg 4.2 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$9.00
Breaded breast strips, plain or tossed in buffalo, bbq, or garlic butter. (4-6 strips per order depending on weight)
More about Station Pizza
The Bellows image

 

The Bellows

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$14.00
More about The Bellows
My Yard Live image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Yard Live

288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LIL' BIGS CHICKEN TENDERS$9.00
LIL' BIGS FAVORITE!
More about My Yard Live
Item pic

 

Felix's BBQ With Soul

763 Center Drive Ste 103, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$10.00
ALABAMA CHICKEN TENDERS [6 PIECES]$12.00
Six hand breaded chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with your choice of ranch, cajun asian, or BBQ sauce.
More about Felix's BBQ With Soul
TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen

1640 San Elijo Road, San Marcos

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen

