Chili in San Marcos

Chef's Pho & Grill image

SOUPS • PHO

Chef's Pho & Grill

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos

Avg 4.9 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More Chili oil$0.75
More about Chef's Pho & Grill
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • TAPAS

San Elijo Vine & Tap

1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Nachos$14.00
El Nopalito Gluten-Free Tortilla Chips topped with House Chili, Melted Cheddar Cheese Blend, Mexican Cremá, Fresh Sliced Jalapeños sprinkled with Cotija Cheese.
House 3 Meat Chili$5.00
More about San Elijo Vine & Tap

