Chopped salad in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve chopped salad
Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu
125 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$9.75
Salami, pepperoni, ham, Italian cheese blend, olives, pepperoncinis , grape tomatoes and red onion. Vinaigrette on the side.
Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar
555 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos
|Chopped Salad
|$10.50
Apple, almonds, dates, dried cherries, Manchego cheese, brown rice, walnuts served on local greens with a champagne vinaigrette.
The Bellows
803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107, San Marcos
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg, radicchio, salame, provolone, peperoncini, red onion, grape tomatoes, oregano vinaigrette