Chopped salad in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants
San Marcos restaurants that serve chopped salad

Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu

125 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Chopped Salad$9.75
Salami, pepperoni, ham, Italian cheese blend, olives, pepperoncinis , grape tomatoes and red onion. Vinaigrette on the side.
More about Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu
Item pic

 

Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar

555 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$10.50
Apple, almonds, dates, dried cherries, Manchego cheese, brown rice, walnuts served on local greens with a champagne vinaigrette.
More about Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar
The Bellows image

 

The Bellows

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.00
Iceberg, radicchio, salame, provolone, peperoncini, red onion, grape tomatoes, oregano vinaigrette
More about The Bellows
TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen

1640 San Elijo Road, San Marcos

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Spring Salad$13.00
More about TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen

