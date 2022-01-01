Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants
San Marcos restaurants that serve curry

The Bellows image

 

The Bellows

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Noodles w/Chicken & Shrimp$20.00
House made roasted curry paste, crispy noodle garnish, cilantro, scallion, lime
More about The Bellows
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Chef's Pho & Grill

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos

Avg 4.9 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Yellow Curry$11.95
Vietnamese curry, carrot, potatoes, served with rice, thing rice noodle, or bread. Your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp. Served with onion and cilantro.
More about Chef's Pho & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • TAPAS

San Elijo Vine & Tap

1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Curry Cauliflower$14.00
*** Vegan Option *** Lemon Curry Spiced Dry Rubbed Cauliflower Served with House Basil Aioli Dip
More about San Elijo Vine & Tap

