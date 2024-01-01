Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants
San Marcos restaurants that serve egg rolls

Hooked On Sushi - San Marcos

591 Grand Ave, San Marcos

TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Egg Rolls (vegetarian)$7.50
6 pcs filled w/ mushroom, pea, cabbage, carrot, served w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
More about Hooked On Sushi - San Marcos
Vietnamese Egg Roll image

SOUPS • PHO

Chef's Pho & Grill

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos

Avg 4.9 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Egg Roll$12.95
Crunchy Egg Rolls with mixed ground pork, mushroom, carrot, daikon, eggs, noodle, lettuce wrap, mint, served with house marinated fish sauce.
Veggie Egg Rolls$9.95
Golden crispy veggie egg rolls with carrot, yam, taro, daikon, and glass noodle served with house soy sauce.
More about Chef's Pho & Grill

