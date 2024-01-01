Egg rolls in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Hooked On Sushi - San Marcos
Hooked On Sushi - San Marcos
591 Grand Ave, San Marcos
|Vegetable Egg Rolls (vegetarian)
|$7.50
6 pcs filled w/ mushroom, pea, cabbage, carrot, served w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
More about Chef's Pho & Grill
SOUPS • PHO
Chef's Pho & Grill
324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos
|Vietnamese Egg Roll
|$12.95
Crunchy Egg Rolls with mixed ground pork, mushroom, carrot, daikon, eggs, noodle, lettuce wrap, mint, served with house marinated fish sauce.
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$9.95
Golden crispy veggie egg rolls with carrot, yam, taro, daikon, and glass noodle served with house soy sauce.