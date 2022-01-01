Fish and chips in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about My Yard Live
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Yard Live
288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos
|FISH & CHIPS
|$18.50
HOUSE BEER BATTERED COD + BOARDWALK FRIES + SLAW + TARRAGON TARTER
More about Churchill's Pub & Grille
GRILL
Churchill's Pub & Grille
887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Alaskan Long-Line Cod Battered in House-Made Lager Batter. Served w/ Chips and Tartar Sauce.