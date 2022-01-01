Fish and chips in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants that serve fish and chips

My Yard Live image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Yard Live

288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$18.50
HOUSE BEER BATTERED COD + BOARDWALK FRIES + SLAW + TARRAGON TARTER
More about My Yard Live
Fish and Chips image

GRILL

Churchill's Pub & Grille

887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos

Avg 4 (879 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$17.00
Alaskan Long-Line Cod Battered in House-Made Lager Batter. Served w/ Chips and Tartar Sauce.
More about Churchill's Pub & Grille
Amalfi Marina Bar image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Amalfi Marina Bar

1035 La Bonita Dr, San Marcos

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gourmet Fish & Chips$19.00
Beer Battered cod & Shrimps, fries, salad, served with Italian Tartar Sauce
More about Amalfi Marina Bar

