Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in San Marcos

Go
San Marcos restaurants
Toast

San Marcos restaurants that serve noodle soup

Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu

125 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
More about Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Chef's Pho & Grill

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos

Avg 4.9 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef's Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$15.55
Thick rice noodle, pork meat, cooked pork blood, tendon, beef shank, stir-fried beef flank. Served with mixed cabbages, bean sprout, lime, jalapeño, house marinated shrimp paste, and sate sauce.
Chef's Crab Noodle Soup$15.55
Thin rice noodle, pork, egg mixed with grounded shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, fried tofu. Served with mixed cabbages, bean sprout, lime, jalapeño, house marinated shrimp paste and sate sauce.
Chef's Veggie Noodle Soup$14.95
Rice noodle, fresh tofu, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, pok choy, celery, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with bean sprout, basil, lime, jalapeño and house veggie broth.
More about Chef's Pho & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in San Marcos

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Hummus

Cake

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near San Marcos to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston