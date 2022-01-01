Noodle soup in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve noodle soup
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu
125 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$0.00
SOUPS • PHO
Chef's Pho & Grill
324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos
|Chef's Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.55
Thick rice noodle, pork meat, cooked pork blood, tendon, beef shank, stir-fried beef flank. Served with mixed cabbages, bean sprout, lime, jalapeño, house marinated shrimp paste, and sate sauce.
|Chef's Crab Noodle Soup
|$15.55
Thin rice noodle, pork, egg mixed with grounded shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, fried tofu. Served with mixed cabbages, bean sprout, lime, jalapeño, house marinated shrimp paste and sate sauce.
|Chef's Veggie Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Rice noodle, fresh tofu, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, pok choy, celery, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with bean sprout, basil, lime, jalapeño and house veggie broth.